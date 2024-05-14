Ye Olde Obsidian Resources page, courtsey of the Obsidian Roundup, which is currently experiencing my (annual?) DNS glitches.

If you are looking for past editions of the Roundup, I highly recommend checking them out on the hub: 🗂️ Obsidian Roundup - Obsidian Hub - Obsidian Publish

In the interests of efficiency (and a pathological avoidance of redundant work), this list is not intended to take the place of other Obsidian resources. It will, however, hopefully maintain a static ‘state of the meta’ roundup of resources that might also be worth following along with, depending on your use-case. This is not necessarily exhaustive, and will skew towards things that get resurfaced often.

Official

For fast, synchronous discussion of potential bugs, the Obsidian Members Group on Discord is probably your best bet, and the developers are very active there.

The best place for longform, evergreen resources, workflow tips, and code snippets is the Discourse forum. This is definitely where bug reports and feature requests should go so they don't get lost in the shuffle of Discord conversation. For ease of using it as an archival system, please, please, search before creating a new report.

Note: Due to the incredible pace of development, it’s really hard to keep Obsidian-related documentation up to date. If you’d like to help, you can contribute on the github repository.

The getting started guide isn’t always the most cutting edge, but it has the benefit of being official. A quasi-official community-run alternative is the Hub, which strives to collect showcases, templates, guides, workflows, courses, and resources (including the Obsidian roundup) into an organized, easy-to-search format. I strongly recommend starting there when looking for information, as it’s the most centralized resource I’m aware of. If you know of something that isn’t included, please consider submitting a pull request to add it!

For Beginners

Paid Options

Personal Knowledge Management

Workflows

Other Resources

Obsidian Community Talks is community driven and open-ended based on what sorts of discussions people request. Everyone is welcome to host!

If you see anything out of date, or have suggestions of things to add, please let me know!